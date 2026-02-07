Power Integrations’ (POWI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

POWI has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $47.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 121.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.72. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $68.20.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Power Integrations had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $103.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.97%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $98,817.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 95,766 shares in the company, valued at $4,365,014.28. This trade represents a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Balu Balakrishnan sold 10,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $451,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 575,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,746,062.25. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 21,712 shares of company stock valued at $977,212 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 475.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 576.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 1,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results topped estimates and management gave solid near‑term revenue guidance; EPS of $0.23 beat the $0.19 consensus and revenue of $103.2M was roughly in line while Q1 revenue guidance was set at $104M–$109M, supporting the shares. Read More.

Power Integrations, Inc, based in Hillsboro, Oregon, specializes in the design and development of high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion. The company’s products are used to convert and regulate electrical power in a wide range of applications, from consumer electronics and industrial systems to communications equipment and electric vehicle charging. By providing compact, reliable, and highly integrated solutions, Power Integrations aims to reduce system size, improve efficiency, and simplify thermal management for its customers.

The firm’s product portfolio encompasses isolated and non-isolated switching controllers for both AC-DC and DC-DC power conversion.

