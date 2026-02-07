Portside Wealth Group LLC Invests $436,000 in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,756,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,713,446,000 after purchasing an additional 339,383 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,821,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,579,259,000 after purchasing an additional 49,334 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,007,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,271,235,000 after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,873,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,458,362,000 after acquiring an additional 152,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 57.2% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,425,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $917,009,000 after purchasing an additional 882,209 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Stock Up 6.3%

NYSE PWR opened at $507.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $450.86 and a 200-day moving average of $425.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.08 and a 52 week high of $508.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $490.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Quanta Services from $432.00 to $428.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $457.00 to $515.00 in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho set a $415.00 price target on Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.00.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

