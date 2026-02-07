Portside Wealth Group LLC Invests $424,000 in Banco Santander, S.A. $SAN

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,447 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. DZ Bank downgraded Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SAN stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $13.11.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.89 billion. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 18.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander, SA (NYSE: SAN) is a Spanish multinational banking group headquartered in Santander, Spain. Founded in 1857, the bank has grown from a regional institution into one of Europe’s largest banking groups, operating a diversified financial services platform that serves retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporate clients. Santander is publicly listed in Spain and maintains American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SAN.

The group’s core activities include retail and commercial banking—offering deposit accounts, payment services, mortgages, personal and auto loans, and small business financing—alongside corporate and investment banking services for larger institutional clients.

