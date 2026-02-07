Portside Wealth Group LLC Invests $424,000 in Banco Santander, S.A. $SAN

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,447 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Banco Santander News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Banco Santander this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company reported record 2025 results and announced a large share buyback (≈€5.0B), boosting capital return expectations and supporting the stock. Banco Santander Delivers Record 2025 Results and Launches €5 Billion Buyback
- Positive Sentiment: Board approved a €5.03B buyback tied to the Poland sale and 2025 profits — direct shareholder capital return that typically supports the share price. Banco Santander Launches €5.03 Billion Share Buyback Tied to Poland Sale and 2025 Profits
- Positive Sentiment: Santander agreed to buy Webster Financial for about $12.3B, accelerating U.S. retail expansion and potential NII (net interest income) growth — seen as strategic M&A that can lift long-term earnings. Santander to buy Webster for $12.3B
- Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings beat expectations and trading volume spiked, signaling investor enthusiasm for the results and buyback/transaction news. Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings
- Positive Sentiment: Settlement of Brazilian tax disputes with peers reduces contingent litigation risk and potential future charges. Itau, Santander, Citi strike deals to end Brazilian tax disputes
- Neutral Sentiment: Company launched an ESOP ADR shelf and flagged UK cost-cutting measures — structural moves that could improve shareholder returns but carry implementation uncertainty. What Banco Santander (BME:SAN)’s ESOP ADR Shelf and UK Cost Cuts Mean For Shareholders
- Neutral Sentiment: Management scheduled an analyst audioconference and published a 2025 results framework with detail on the Webster deal — useful for due diligence but contains forward-looking assumptions. Banco Santander Schedules Analyst Audioconference Accessible Online
- Negative Sentiment: Santander clarified use of non‑IFRS metrics and flagged wide-ranging risks to its outlook, and separately highlighted risks around the Webster acquisition — these disclosures may limit near-term multiple expansion as investors price in integration and accounting risks. Santander Clarifies Use of Non-IFRS Metrics and Flags Wide-Ranging Risks to Outlook
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on SAN
Banco Santander Trading Up 3.9%
Shares of SAN stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $13.11.
Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.89 billion. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 18.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Banco Santander Company Profile
Banco Santander, SA (NYSE: SAN) is a Spanish multinational banking group headquartered in Santander, Spain. Founded in 1857, the bank has grown from a regional institution into one of Europe’s largest banking groups, operating a diversified financial services platform that serves retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporate clients. Santander is publicly listed in Spain and maintains American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SAN.
The group’s core activities include retail and commercial banking—offering deposit accounts, payment services, mortgages, personal and auto loans, and small business financing—alongside corporate and investment banking services for larger institutional clients.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Banco Santander
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- The day the gold market broke
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- He just nailed another gold prediction …
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.