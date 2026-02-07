Piper Sandler Cuts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $44.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CMG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.24.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $39.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $59.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.89.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 12.88%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,588,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,349,764,000 after acquiring an additional 18,660,882 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 122.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 87,844,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,442,645,000 after purchasing an additional 48,398,628 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 42.4% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,497,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,509,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471,658 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,111,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,859,211,000 after purchasing an additional 606,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,659,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,657,193,000 after buying an additional 325,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.