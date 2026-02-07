Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.16 EPS

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by $2.16, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $635.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.52 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 13.73%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.80 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Piper Sandler Companies' conference call:

Record financial results: Q4 adjusted net revenues were $635 million with adjusted EPS of $6.88, and full-year adjusted net revenues were $1.9 billion with adjusted EPS of $17.74, reflecting 22% revenue growth and a 39% increase in adjusted net income versus 2024.

Q4 adjusted net revenues were $635 million with adjusted EPS of $6.88, and full-year adjusted net revenues were $1.9 billion with adjusted EPS of $17.74, reflecting 22% revenue growth and a 39% increase in adjusted net income versus 2024. Advisory momentum and diversification: Advisory exceeded $1 billion (55% of net revenues) and grew 28% year-over-year with 335 transactions, while non-M&A advisory (debt capital markets, private capital advisory, restructuring) now represents over 25% of advisory revenues.

Advisory exceeded $1 billion (55% of net revenues) and grew 28% year-over-year with 335 transactions, while non-M&A advisory (debt capital markets, private capital advisory, restructuring) now represents over 25% of advisory revenues. Shareholder returns and liquidity actions: Returned $239 million in 2025 via buybacks and dividends, approved a special $5/share cash dividend (total dividends $7.70/share, 43% payout) and a 4-for-1 forward stock split to increase liquidity.

Returned $239 million in 2025 via buybacks and dividends, approved a special $5/share cash dividend (total dividends $7.70/share, 43% payout) and a 4-for-1 forward stock split to increase liquidity. Operational leverage and margins: Q4 operating margin was 27.2% (full-year 21.9%) with improved compensation and non-compensation ratios; management expects similar compensation ratios in 2026 with modest non-comp expense increases tied to office moves.

Q4 operating margin was 27.2% (full-year 21.9%) with improved compensation and non-compensation ratios; management expects similar compensation ratios in 2026 with modest non-comp expense increases tied to office moves. Near-term market risks: recent tech/software equity sell-offs could pressure equity capital markets activity and Q1 seasonality makes early-2026 cadence uncertain despite a building advisory pipeline and strong January financings.

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $365.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $202.91 and a 12 month high of $380.26.

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies are scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, March 24th. The 4-3 split was recently announced. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, March 23rd.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Earnings beat — Piper Sandler reported Q4 EPS of $6.88 versus consensus ~$4.72 and revenue of $635M (vs. ~$516.5M), with revenue up ~27% year-over-year and healthy margins/ROE. This materially better-than-expected quarter is the primary catalyst lifting the stock.

Dividend announced — Piper Sandler declared a quarterly dividend of $0.70/share (payable Mar 13; record/ex-dividend Mar 3), supporting shareholder income and signaling confidence in cash flow. (Annualized yield ~0.8%.)

Board addition — The company elected Stuart M. Essig to its board, which may be viewed positively for governance and strategic oversight.

Earnings call transcript available — Management commentary from the Q4 2025 earnings call is available for investors to parse for guidance, deal pipeline and outlook details; this will inform whether the beat is repeatable.

Analyst coverage is mixed — Six brokerages give a consensus "Hold" (one Sell, three Hold, two Buy), indicating cautious sentiment despite the strong quarter; this could limit further upside until guidance or sustained results change consensus.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.21, for a total transaction of $1,008,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 53,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,006,735.18. This trade represents a 5.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katherine Patricia Clune sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total value of $443,851.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 10,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,384,893.25. This represents a 11.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 8,767 shares of company stock valued at $2,937,921 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIPR. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1,241.2% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 13.4% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $368.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $398.00 target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Piper Sandler Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $389.67.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) is an investment bank and institutional securities firm that provides a range of capital markets and advisory services to corporations, institutions, municipalities and high-net-worth individuals. The firm’s core activities include investment banking and M&A advisory, underwriting and distribution of equity and debt securities, public finance, and sector-focused advisory across industries such as healthcare, energy, financial services and technology.

In addition to traditional investment banking, Piper Sandler offers equity and fixed income research, institutional sales and trading, and market-making services.

