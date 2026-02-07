Personalis, Inc. $PSNL Shares Purchased by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,195 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Personalis were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Personalis by 165.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,960,000 after acquiring an additional 851,422 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Personalis by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 1,676,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after purchasing an additional 500,900 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Personalis by 1,172.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 329,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 303,933 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in Personalis by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,892,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,376,000 after purchasing an additional 168,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Personalis by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 284,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 101,706 shares in the last quarter. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Personalis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSNL has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Personalis in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Personalis from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Personalis from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Personalis from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 103,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $1,117,541.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,857.24. The trade was a 38.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Personalis Stock Up 8.8%

Personalis stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.65. The firm has a market cap of $715.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.98. Personalis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $11.50.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 106.92%. Equities analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Personalis Profile

(Free Report)

Personalis, Inc (NASDAQ: PSNL) is a clinical‐stage genomics company that develops and markets advanced next‐generation sequencing (NGS) services and assays designed to accelerate precision medicine. The Company’s core offering is the ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, which combines comprehensive tumor profiling—including whole exome, transcriptome, and T‐cell receptor sequencing—with proprietary bioinformatics to identify biomarkers and guide immuno‐oncology research. Personalis serves biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and clinical research organizations seeking in‐depth insights into cancer, autoimmune diseases and other complex conditions.

In addition to its flagship ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, Personalis offers a suite of customizable sequencing assays for biomarker discovery, clinical trial support and companion diagnostic development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.