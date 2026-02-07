Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target Lowered to $126.00 at Citigroup

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PFGC. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Performance Food Group from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.44.

Shares of PFGC opened at $94.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.93 and its 200 day moving average is $97.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $109.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $16.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 382.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 994 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,661,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 51,382 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 853,970 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $76,789,000 after buying an additional 191,585 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) is a leading foodservice distribution company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. The company operates through multiple segments, offering a broad range of products including fresh, frozen and dry foods, as well as non-food items such as supplies, paper goods and equipment. Performance Food Group serves a diverse customer base that encompasses independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare facilities, hospitality venues, schools, and other institutional customers.

Through its national broadline division, Performance Food Group provides next-day delivery of products sourced from both company-owned processing facilities and third-party suppliers.

