PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Evercore ISI

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $152.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.22% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PEP. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Loop Capital set a $164.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.16.
Read Our Latest Report on PepsiCo
PepsiCo Trading Up 1.8%
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.
PepsiCo declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
More PepsiCo News
Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations (EPS $2.26 vs. $2.24; revenue roughly $29.3B) and management reiterated FY2026 guidance while reporting margin improvement — a core driver for today’s buying. Pepsi Pops as Investors Take Notice of Key Strategic Initiatives
- Positive Sentiment: Board approved a $10 billion share repurchase program, supporting EPS and signaling capital-return priority. PepsiCo to Repurchase $10.00 billion in Shares
- Positive Sentiment: Several brokerages lifted price targets after the strong quarter (UBS to $190, Morgan Stanley $180, JPMorgan $176, HSBC $175), which helps sustain buying interest. UBS Lifts PepsiCo Target JPMorgan Raises Target HSBC Adjusts Target
- Positive Sentiment: Management is cutting prices (up to ~15% on some snacks) and pivoting to “snack affordability” ahead of heavy seasonal demand (Super Bowl), which should boost volumes and retail sales. Guacamole & chip prices and PepsiCo price moves
- Positive Sentiment: Productivity and distribution integration (testing combined beverage/snack logistics) are cited as margin levers — management reported early positive results and operating-margin expansion. Productivity Strategy Analysis
- Neutral Sentiment: Pepsi is publicly adapting product mixes for health-conscious consumers (functional foods) and watching trends like GLP-1 drug use — outcomes are uncertain but the company is actively responding. How PepsiCo is adapting to GLP-1 use
- Neutral Sentiment: Activist investor interest (Elliott) remains a background catalyst; Pepsi is implementing changes but has said full refranchising isn’t being pursued — keeps outcomes dependent on execution. Elliott stake & catalyst analysis
- Negative Sentiment: Snack price cuts — and earlier consumer backlash over pricing — could pressure near-term gross margins until volume gains offset the lower pricing. PepsiCo to cut some US snack prices
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.
Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PepsiCo
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- The day the gold market broke
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.