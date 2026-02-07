PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Evercore ISI

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $152.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PEP. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Loop Capital set a $164.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.16.

PEP opened at $170.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $170.75. The company has a market capitalization of $233.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.40.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

