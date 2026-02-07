Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 126,131 Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. $AVDL

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 126,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 6,487,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,416,000 after buying an additional 820,467 shares in the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 6,155,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,198,000 after acquiring an additional 979,422 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 981,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after acquiring an additional 227,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 958,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares during the period. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. HC Wainwright lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Lifesci Capital downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AVDL opened at $21.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.90. Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $23.57.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $77.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.05 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The business’s revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is a global specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and delivering treatments for rare diseases and central nervous system disorders. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with operations in the United States, Avadel’s portfolio centers on sleep disorder therapeutics, including its flagship low-sodium oxybate product, XYWAV, which is approved in the U.S. for the treatment of cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy. The company is also advancing FT218, a once-nightly formulation of sodium oxybate, currently under regulatory review for narcolepsy management.

Formed through a rebranding of Flamel Technologies in 2016 and a strategic shift toward rare disease drug development, Avadel has built its R&D capabilities around improving patient compliance and reducing daily sodium exposure compared to traditional therapies.

Featured Stories

