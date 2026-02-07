Pennpetro Energy (LON:PPP) Shares Down 3.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Pennpetro Energy Plc (LON:PPP – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9 and last traded at GBX 9. 640,882 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,838,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.32.

Pennpetro Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 699.01. The company has a market cap of £9.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.08.

Pennpetro Energy Company Profile

Pennpetro Energy Plc engages in onshore oil and gas exploration and production in the United States. Its principal property is the undeveloped central portion of the Gonzales oil field that consists of leasehold petroleum mineral interests with approximately 1,000 leases covering an area of 2,500 acres located in the City of Gonzales, Texas. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

