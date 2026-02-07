Paul Rennie Purchases 153,265 Shares of Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals (ASX:PAR) Stock

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:PAR – Get Free Report) insider Paul Rennie acquired 153,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of A$99,622.25.
Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The firm has a market cap of $196.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.94.
Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
