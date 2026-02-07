Paul Rennie Purchases 153,265 Shares of Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals (ASX:PAR) Stock

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:PAR – Get Free Report) insider Paul Rennie acquired 153,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of A$99,622.25.

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The firm has a market cap of $196.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic products for human use in Australia. It offers pentosan polysulfate sodium drugs in the injectable form for the treatment of osteoarthritis, mucopolysaccharidosis, ross river virus, chikungunya virus, chronic heart failure, allergic respiratory, and acute respiratory distress syndrome diseases. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.