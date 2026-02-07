Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ Shares Sold by Soundwatch Capital LLC

Soundwatch Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 99.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,534,235 shares during the quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 114,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 104,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 121,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, SpringVest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 11.6%

COWZ opened at $64.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.42 and its 200-day moving average is $58.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $46.64 and a twelve month high of $61.92.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

