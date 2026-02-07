Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Hovde Group

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Hovde Group from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Orange County Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Orange County Bancorp in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Orange County Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ OBT opened at $35.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.43. Orange County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.97 and a 1-year high of $35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.83.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.18. Orange County Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 26.32%.The company had revenue of $33.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Orange County Bancorp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Orange County Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Orange County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. Orange County Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orange County Bancorp

In other news, SVP David P. Dineen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $28,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,645.34. This represents a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orange County Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Orange County Bancorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 29.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 319,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 73,483 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $6,210,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $5,121,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Orange County Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

Orange County Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ: OBT) is the bank holding company for Orange County Trust Bank, a community banking franchise headquartered in Goshen, New York. The company provides a full suite of financial services to individuals, small businesses and local organizations across Orange County and the surrounding Hudson Valley region.

Orange County Bancorp offers depository products that include checking and savings accounts, money market funds and certificates of deposit. On the lending side, the company extends commercial real estate and business loans, residential mortgage loans, consumer installment loans and home equity financing.

Featured Articles

