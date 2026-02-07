Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Issues Earnings Results

Open Text (TSE:OTEX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:OTEX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$1.55 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter. Open Text had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 15.83%.

Open Text Stock Up 9.7%

Shares of Open Text stock opened at C$34.26 on Friday. Open Text has a 1-year low of C$30.65 and a 1-year high of C$56.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$42.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.46, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Open Text alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Open Text from C$40.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$28.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Open Text news, insider Brian Paul Sweeney sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.31, for a total value of C$396,945.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$616,375. This trade represents a 39.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Open Text Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OpenText¿ is a leading Cloud and AI company that provides organizations around the world with a comprehensive suite of Business AI, Business Clouds, and Business Technology. We help organizations grow, innovate, become more efficient and effective, and do so in a trusted and secure way – through Information Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.