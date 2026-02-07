Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Trading Up 6.5% – Here’s What Happened

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) shot up 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.66 and last traded at $45.74. 1,428,779 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,976,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on OHI. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.65. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 149.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,152,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,779,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,591,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,792,000 after acquiring an additional 671,473 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,377,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,426,000 after purchasing an additional 326,595 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 101.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,944,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,211,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,790,000 after purchasing an additional 107,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Free Report)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company’s core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.