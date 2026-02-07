Old West Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Weatherford International PLC $WFRD

Old West Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 64,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 14.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Weatherford International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Weatherford International by 83.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Weatherford International

In other Weatherford International news, EVP Kristin Ruzicka sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $164,465.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,739.25. This represents a 11.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weatherford International Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of NASDAQ WFRD opened at $105.51 on Friday. Weatherford International PLC has a 12-month low of $36.74 and a 12-month high of $106.41. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.65.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 8.76%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Weatherford International PLC will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Weatherford International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Weatherford International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Weatherford International’s payout ratio is 16.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on WFRD shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Weatherford International from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Weatherford International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WFRD

Weatherford International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weatherford International (NASDAQ: WFRD) is a global oilfield services company specializing in the development, design and manufacturing of equipment and technologies for oil and natural gas drilling, evaluation, completion and production. The company’s core offerings include well construction services such as directional drilling and wellbore positioning, well completion solutions that encompass sand control and zonal isolation technologies, and production enhancement services involving artificial lift systems and well intervention tools.

In addition to its comprehensive service lines, Weatherford provides a range of drilling optimization and reservoir evaluation products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.