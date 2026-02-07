Old West Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Old West Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kiker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 234.8% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX stock opened at $349.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $314.93 and its 200-day moving average is $294.16. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $193.09 and a 1 year high of $369.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.64.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 7.35%.The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 56.27%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Samir Mehta sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.85, for a total transaction of $1,640,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,004,636.60. The trade was a 45.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 14,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.05, for a total transaction of $4,266,179.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 144,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,479,447.30. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on LHX. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded L3Harris Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $389.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.57.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company’s offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

