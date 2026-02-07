Old West Investment Management LLC Has $4.18 Million Holdings in Sigma Lithium Corporation $SGML

Old West Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) by 1,163.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 651,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600,291 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sigma Lithium were worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGML. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the second quarter worth $52,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Sigma Lithium by 15.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in Sigma Lithium by 125.0% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sigma Lithium Stock Up 6.6%

NASDAQ SGML opened at $12.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.68. Sigma Lithium Corporation has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $16.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of -39.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sigma Lithium ( NASDAQ:SGML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $28.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.54 million. Sigma Lithium had a negative return on equity of 35.97% and a negative net margin of 24.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sigma Lithium Corporation will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SGML. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded Sigma Lithium from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered Sigma Lithium from an “overweight” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Sigma Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sigma Lithium presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corp. is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on the sustainable production of battery-grade lithium from hard rock deposits. The company’s flagship asset is the Grota do Cirilo lithium project, located in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. Grota do Cirilo comprises a fully permitted, low-altitude spodumene mine and processing plant designed to produce high-purity lithium concentrate and downstream lithium hydroxide for the global electric vehicle and energy storage markets.

Since its founding in 2018, Sigma Lithium has pursued a vertically integrated approach, overseeing each stage of production from ore extraction and beneficiation to chemical conversion.

