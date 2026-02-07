Old West Investment Management LLC Acquires 6,628 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Old West Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies makes up about 2.4% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $10,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,558,000. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,104,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,501,000. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,710,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,329,000 after purchasing an additional 290,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 478,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,600,000 after purchasing an additional 258,878 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — SS&C reported $1.69 EPS vs. $1.62 consensus and $1.65B revenue vs. $1.62B, with revenue up ~8.1% year-over-year; margins and ROE remained healthy. This is the core catalyst driving the rally. Read More.

In other news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $12,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 386,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,217,425.40. The trade was a 27.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Shares of SSNC opened at $77.39 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.61 and a 52 week high of $91.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. SS&C Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.680 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.700-7.020 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.05%.

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company’s offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

