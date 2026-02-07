nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.900-0.930 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. nVent Electric also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.000-4.150 EPS.

nVent Electric Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:NVT traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.85. 4,986,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,714. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $120.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.25.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. nVent Electric has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.900-0.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

NVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut nVent Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup upped their target price on nVent Electric from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 4,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total transaction of $456,517.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 47,984 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,034.40. The trade was a 7.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Scheu sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $581,687.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,765.92. This represents a 28.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting nVent Electric

Here are the key news stories impacting nVent Electric this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 topline and EPS beat: Revenue of $1.07B vs. $1.00B consensus and EPS $0.90 vs. $0.89 — revenue was up ~42% year-over-year and margins/ROE remained healthy, supporting growth and profitability narratives. MarketBeat — Earnings Report

Q4 topline and EPS beat: Revenue of $1.07B vs. $1.00B consensus and EPS $0.90 vs. $0.89 — revenue was up ~42% year-over-year and margins/ROE remained healthy, supporting growth and profitability narratives. Positive Sentiment: Revenue guidance is stronger-than-expected: FY 2026 revenue guided to $4.5B–$4.6B vs. Street ~$4.4B — this suggests continued demand and supports upside to sales-driven valuation. GlobeNewswire — Financial Results

Revenue guidance is stronger-than-expected: FY 2026 revenue guided to $4.5B–$4.6B vs. Street ~$4.4B — this suggests continued demand and supports upside to sales-driven valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Company furnished full Q4 press release, slide deck and 8‑K on its IR site — useful for digging into segment-level trends and backlog but not new to investors beyond the headline beats/guidance. GlobeNewswire — Financial Results

Company furnished full Q4 press release, slide deck and 8‑K on its IR site — useful for digging into segment-level trends and backlog but not new to investors beyond the headline beats/guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings presentation / slides posted — helpful for color on regional/segment performance and margin drivers. Seeking Alpha — Q4 Presentation

Earnings presentation / slides posted — helpful for color on regional/segment performance and margin drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Third‑party metric review (Zacks) offers context on key ratios vs. expectations and prior year — useful for modeling but contains no new company disclosures. Zacks — Key Metrics Analysis

Third‑party metric review (Zacks) offers context on key ratios vs. expectations and prior year — useful for modeling but contains no new company disclosures. Negative Sentiment: Mixed / slightly cautious EPS guide for Q1: management set Q1 2026 EPS at $0.900–$0.930 (consensus ~ $0.920) — the lower bound sits below consensus, which could temper near-term multiple expansion despite strong revenue guidance. Seeking Alpha — Q4 Presentation

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nVent Electric

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 522.9% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 436.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company’s electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

Further Reading

