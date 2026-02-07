Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 406,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,427 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NU were worth $6,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NU. Jordan Park Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NU by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 1,958,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,104,421 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NU by 212.7% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in NU by 166.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NU in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in NU during the second quarter worth $38,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NU from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of NU in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Santander raised shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NU from $16.00 to $18.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.34.

Shares of NU stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average of $15.65. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $18.98.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. NU had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU), commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

