Novagold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Director Dawn Patricia Whittaker Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

Novagold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) Director Dawn Patricia Whittaker purchased 4,000 shares of Novagold Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $37,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $37,440. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Novagold Resources Stock Up 10.7%

NG stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 23.79 and a quick ratio of 23.79. Novagold Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $12.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Novagold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on Novagold Resources from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Novagold Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Novagold Resources in a report on Friday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Novagold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novagold Resources

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NG. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novagold Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in Novagold Resources during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Novagold Resources in the third quarter worth $40,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Novagold Resources in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Novagold Resources in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 57.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novagold Resources Company Profile

Novagold Resources Inc is a mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. The firm is focused on advancing large-scale precious metals projects through disciplined project management, environmental stewardship and community engagement. Novagold maintains a lean corporate structure while leveraging partnerships and industry expertise to advance its projects toward production.

The company’s flagship asset is the Donlin Gold project in Alaska, a 50/50 joint venture with Barrick Gold Corporation.

