Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Posts Earnings Results

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $362.86 million for the quarter. Nihon Kohden had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 7.13%.

Nihon Kohden Trading Down 9.6%

Shares of NHNKY stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.39. Nihon Kohden has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $17.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Nihon Kohden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nihon Kohden presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Nihon Kohden Company Profile

Nihon Kohden Corporation is a Tokyo-based manufacturer of medical electronic equipment, founded in 1951. The company has built a reputation for innovation in patient monitoring and diagnostic systems, developing one of Japan’s earliest electrocardiogram (ECG) machines and pioneering transistor-based oscilloscopes for clinical use. Over the decades, Nihon Kohden has expanded its product portfolio to address a wide range of healthcare needs, from emergency response to intensive care and neurology.

The company’s core offerings include patient monitors, ECG and electroencephalograph (EEG) devices, defibrillators, infusion pumps, and neuromonitoring systems.

