New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65,660 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ExlService were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ExlService by 193.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,645,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,510 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the second quarter worth $60,415,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 534.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,354,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,008 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the second quarter worth about $44,020,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 4,269.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 882,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,644,000 after purchasing an additional 862,284 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $31.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $52.43.

In other news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 11,774 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $470,842.26. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 115,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,727.28. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 8,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $345,088.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 53,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,992.95. This trade represents a 13.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXLS shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of ExlService from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ExlService has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

ExlService Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global operations management and analytics company that partners with clients in insurance, healthcare, banking, and financial services to drive digital transformation and operational excellence. The firm delivers analytics-driven solutions and business process outsourcing services, including claims adjudication, finance and accounting, data management, and customer service support. ExlService combines domain expertise with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies to help organizations optimize processes, enhance customer experiences, and manage risk.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in New York City, ExlService has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, earning recognition for its data analytics capabilities and industry-specific knowledge.

