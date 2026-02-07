New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 57,200 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of AGNC Investment worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 78.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth $37,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 42.8% during the second quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGNC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Jones Trading cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.03.

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 25,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $303,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 491,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,969,577.92. The trade was a 4.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary D. Kain sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $8,337,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,189,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,072,073.81. This represents a 24.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 775,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,246,000 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average of $10.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.37. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $12.19.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 47.40%.The firm had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.86%.

AGNC Investment Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company employs a leveraged total return strategy, borrowing against its securities to enhance income potential while using interest rate hedges to manage risk. AGNC’s investment objective is to generate attractive monthly dividends and long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, AGNC focuses exclusively on U.S.

