New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in The New York Times Company $NYT

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in New York Times were worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in New York Times by 52.2% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in New York Times by 690.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in New York Times during the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in New York Times by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.
New York Times Trading Down 1.5%
NYSE NYT opened at $68.07 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $44.83 and a 12-month high of $74.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11.
New York Times Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.12%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on NYT shares. Guggenheim set a $63.00 price target on New York Times and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on New York Times from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore raised their price objective on New York Times from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.43.
Key Stories Impacting New York Times
Here are the key news stories impacting New York Times this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings showed continued digital momentum: revenue rose ~10.4%, digital subscriptions, ARPU and advertising strength lifted results and free cash flow was reported at $550.5M — a key fundamental positive for recurring-revenue growth. The New York Times’ Q4 Earnings Beat Highlights Digital Momentum
- Positive Sentiment: The board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.23 (a ~27.8% increase versus prior), which boosts income appeal and signals management confidence in cash flow.
- Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI raised its price target to $75 and kept an outperform rating — a vote of confidence that implies meaningful upside from current levels. New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Evercore ISI
- Positive Sentiment: J.P. Morgan raised its target to $74 and carries an overweight rating, adding institutional validation for the stock’s growth thesis. New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/commentary pieces highlight NYT as a long-term growth stock based on digital subscription trends; helpful for sentiment but not an immediate catalyst. Why New York Times Co. (NYT) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- Neutral Sentiment: High-profile content (Olympics coverage and other major stories) can lift traffic and engagement intermittently, but the immediate stock effect is uncertain. Example Olympic coverage: USA women’s hockey / norovirus story. USA downs Czech Republic on Day 1 of Olympic women’s hockey headlined by norovirus outbreak
- Negative Sentiment: Despite the positive newsflow, shares are lower today — likely reflecting near-term profit-taking after recent gains, a relatively high P/E (~32.6) and limited immediate upside for traders who had already priced in the beat and analyst raises. Investors should watch upcoming subscription trends and guidance for confirmation of sustained digital growth.
About New York Times
The New York Times Company is a publicly traded media organization best known for publishing The New York Times newspaper and operating the NYTimes.com digital platform. The company produces daily print and digital journalism covering national and international news, opinion pieces, feature stories, and multimedia content. Alongside its flagship newspaper, the firm offers a range of subscription-based services, including Times Cooking, NYT Games, podcasts and newsletters, designed to engage a broad audience of readers and advertisers.
Founded in 1851 by Henry Jarvis Raymond and George Jones, The New York Times has built a reputation for in-depth reporting and investigative journalism.
