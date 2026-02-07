New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in The New York Times Company $NYT

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in New York Times were worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in New York Times by 52.2% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in New York Times by 690.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in New York Times during the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in New York Times by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Times alerts:

New York Times Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE NYT opened at $68.07 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $44.83 and a 12-month high of $74.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11.

New York Times Increases Dividend

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. New York Times had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 12.18%.The firm had revenue of $802.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on NYT shares. Guggenheim set a $63.00 price target on New York Times and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on New York Times from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore raised their price objective on New York Times from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NYT

Key Stories Impacting New York Times

Here are the key news stories impacting New York Times this week:

About New York Times

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company is a publicly traded media organization best known for publishing The New York Times newspaper and operating the NYTimes.com digital platform. The company produces daily print and digital journalism covering national and international news, opinion pieces, feature stories, and multimedia content. Alongside its flagship newspaper, the firm offers a range of subscription-based services, including Times Cooking, NYT Games, podcasts and newsletters, designed to engage a broad audience of readers and advertisers.

Founded in 1851 by Henry Jarvis Raymond and George Jones, The New York Times has built a reputation for in-depth reporting and investigative journalism.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.