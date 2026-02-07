New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 3,612 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. $KRYS

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8,950.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the third quarter worth $30,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the third quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $272.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $256.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 0.49. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.80 and a 52 week high of $295.98.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.16, for a total transaction of $5,504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,413,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,242,613.76. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KRYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $320.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.89.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare dermatological diseases. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company applies proprietary viral vector delivery technology to enable topical administration of corrective genes directly to the skin. By targeting the underlying genetic causes of inherited skin disorders, Krystal Biotech seeks to address areas of high unmet medical need with potentially transformative treatments.

The company’s lead product candidate, KB103, is designed to deliver a functional COL7A1 gene to patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), a severe and often debilitating blistering condition.

