NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) CEO Richard Soloway Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Soloway sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $6,411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,256,010 shares in the company, valued at $53,681,867.40. The trade was a 10.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NAPCO Security Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $43.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.51. NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $48.12.

NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $48.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.82 million. NAPCO Security Technologies had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 24.70%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

NAPCO Security Technologies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from NAPCO Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. NAPCO Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

A number of research firms have commented on NSSC. Mizuho set a $48.00 target price on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen raised shares of NAPCO Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research cut shares of NAPCO Security Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NAPCO Security Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 86.4% in the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 1,779,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,445,000 after acquiring an additional 824,945 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in NAPCO Security Technologies by 668.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 861,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,986,000 after purchasing an additional 749,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in NAPCO Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $24,305,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in NAPCO Security Technologies by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 769,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,721,000 after purchasing an additional 295,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in NAPCO Security Technologies by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 254,007 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NAPCO Security Technologies Company Profile

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: NSSC) is a designer and manufacturer of electronic security solutions for commercial and residential applications. The company’s product portfolio spans intrusion and fire alarm control panels, alarm communicators, access control locks and readers, as well as a broad range of peripheral modules and integrated security accessories. NAPCO’s offerings are engineered to deliver scalable, networked security systems suitable for new installations and retrofit projects alike.

Key product lines include hybrid alarm control panels that support both wired and wireless peripherals, cellular and IP alarm communicators for reliable central station reporting, and the acclaimed “Alarm Lock” series of standalone and networked electronic door locks.

