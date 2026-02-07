Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $224,000 Stock Position in Liberty Energy Inc. $LBRT

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472,862 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 4.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Liberty Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Liberty Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

Liberty Energy Stock Up 6.4%

Liberty Energy stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 0.49. Liberty Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $27.21.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.59 million. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 3.69%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.45%.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics. As of as of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of approximately 40 active hydraulic fracturing; and two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

