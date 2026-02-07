Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Celcuity, Inc. $CELC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celcuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CELC. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Celcuity during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Celcuity by 5.2% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 78.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Celcuity by 611.2% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Friday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Celcuity from $108.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Celcuity from $68.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

In other Celcuity news, Director David Dalvey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $2,400,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,802,700. This represents a 18.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard E. Buller sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $377,247.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,259.80. The trade was a 34.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 26,900 shares of company stock worth $3,094,917 over the last three months. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CELC opened at $106.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -29.09 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 12.26 and a quick ratio of 12.26. Celcuity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $120.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.02.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.13. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celcuity, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celcuity, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in precision oncology diagnostics. The company develops and commercializes predictive biomarker assays designed to identify which patients are most likely to benefit from targeted cancer therapies. By integrating functional profiling of tumor cells with molecular analyses, Celcuity seeks to optimize treatment selection and improve outcomes for patients with solid tumors.

Celcuity’s proprietary platform evaluates tumor cell sensitivity to various therapeutic agents using ex vivo assays that measure DNA damage response and other critical pathways.

