Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph Mansueto Sells 7,250 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph Mansueto sold 7,250 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.80, for a total value of $1,310,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 8,230,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,006,600. The trade was a 0.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $165.47 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.62 and a 12-month high of $330.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MORN shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $250.00 target price on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Morningstar from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morningstar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 106.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 608,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,119,000 after buying an additional 314,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Morningstar during the 2nd quarter worth $93,224,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Morningstar by 266.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 280,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,190,000 after acquiring an additional 204,277 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 22,716.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 162,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,512,000 after acquiring an additional 161,968 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 362.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 187,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,416,000 after purchasing an additional 146,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc is a leading provider of independent investment research, data, and analytics, serving both individual investors and financial professionals. The company offers comprehensive coverage of financial products, including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), stocks, bonds and market indexes. Morningstar’s proprietary rating systems and research methodologies help clients assess the risk and return profiles of investment opportunities and make informed decisions.

Its core products include Morningstar Direct, an institutional investment analysis platform; Morningstar Office Cloud, a portfolio management solution for advisors; and Morningstar Data, which delivers extensive datasets through APIs and data feeds.

