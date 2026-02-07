Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph Mansueto Sells 6,352 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph Mansueto sold 6,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.57, for a total value of $1,077,108.64. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 8,217,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,409,087.13. This trade represents a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Morningstar Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $165.47 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $164.62 and a one year high of $330.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MORN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $250.00 target price on shares of Morningstar in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Morningstar from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morningstar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Morningstar

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morningstar

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Morningstar by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 2,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

(Get Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc is a leading provider of independent investment research, data, and analytics, serving both individual investors and financial professionals. The company offers comprehensive coverage of financial products, including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), stocks, bonds and market indexes. Morningstar’s proprietary rating systems and research methodologies help clients assess the risk and return profiles of investment opportunities and make informed decisions.

Its core products include Morningstar Direct, an institutional investment analysis platform; Morningstar Office Cloud, a portfolio management solution for advisors; and Morningstar Data, which delivers extensive datasets through APIs and data feeds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.