Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph Mansueto Sells 6,352 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph Mansueto sold 6,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.57, for a total value of $1,077,108.64. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 8,217,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,409,087.13. This trade represents a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Morningstar Stock Down 2.2%
Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $165.47 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $164.62 and a one year high of $330.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08.
Morningstar Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.75%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on Morningstar
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morningstar
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Morningstar by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 2,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.
About Morningstar
Morningstar, Inc is a leading provider of independent investment research, data, and analytics, serving both individual investors and financial professionals. The company offers comprehensive coverage of financial products, including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), stocks, bonds and market indexes. Morningstar’s proprietary rating systems and research methodologies help clients assess the risk and return profiles of investment opportunities and make informed decisions.
Its core products include Morningstar Direct, an institutional investment analysis platform; Morningstar Office Cloud, a portfolio management solution for advisors; and Morningstar Data, which delivers extensive datasets through APIs and data feeds.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Morningstar
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- The day the gold market broke
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.