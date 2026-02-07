Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.00 on April 15th

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a 28.2% increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56.

Monolithic Power Systems has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Monolithic Power Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 31.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to earn $16.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $1,229.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.45. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $438.86 and a one year high of $1,250.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,004.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $932.72.

Insider Activity

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $751.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.69 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 22.07%.Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 20,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.47, for a total transaction of $18,529,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 187,331 shares in the company, valued at $173,556,551.57. The trade was a 9.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.97, for a total transaction of $89,697.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,109.22. This trade represents a 19.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,776 shares of company stock valued at $63,489,045. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 61.1% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 29 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 28 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS’s product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

