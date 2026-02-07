MONECO Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,996 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

PAVE opened at $54.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $46.26.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development. PAVE was launched on Mar 6, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

