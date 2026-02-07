MONECO Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 293.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 298,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,591,000 after acquiring an additional 31,314 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 28,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 17,008 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 53,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 189,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MOAT opened at $105.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.33 and its 200 day moving average is $101.39. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.43 and a fifty-two week high of $99.41.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage. MOAT was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

