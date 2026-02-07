MONECO Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter valued at $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $137.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.19. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $137.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.80.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 113.80%.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 621 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.60, for a total value of $79,239.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,340.80. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Prologis from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Prologis from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.32.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

