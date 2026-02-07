Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Invests $7.80 Million in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 146,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.9% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trace Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. HORAN Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,741 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $12,256,000. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 22,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM opened at $60.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $60.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.78.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure equity market performance in the global emerging markets. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

