MMA Asset Management LLC Sells 10,695 Shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF $JSI

MMA Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report) by 45.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,695 shares during the quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JSI. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $767,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 22,169 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,943,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after buying an additional 22,387 shares during the period. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 363,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,990,000 after acquiring an additional 13,939 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:JSI opened at $52.35 on Friday. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.05 and a 1-year high of $53.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.18 and a 200 day moving average of $52.31.

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a $0.2138 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (JSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to the US securitized market. The fund invests predominantly in investment grade securities. JSI was launched on Nov 8, 2023 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.