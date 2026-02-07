Mizuho Issues Positive Forecast for Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Price

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Daiwa Securities Group cut Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Scotiabank cut Fortinet from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. HSBC lowered Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. TD Cowen upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Fortinet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.46.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $82.76 on Friday. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $61.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.88.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 117.39% and a net margin of 27.26%.The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Fortinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.590-0.630 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.940-3.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 175,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $14,308,506.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,396,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,184,693,666.70. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 343,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $27,935,690.52. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,210,282 shares in the company, valued at $831,321,160.44. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $585,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Fortinet by 4.8% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 30,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet’s product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

