Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on March 10th

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.455 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd.

Microchip Technology has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 23 years. Microchip Technology has a payout ratio of 72.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Microchip Technology to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 189.6%.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 2.6%

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $76.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.59. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $81.43.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Microchip Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

