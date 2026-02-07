Metro (TSE:MRU) Insider Paolo Bravi Sells 2,430 Shares of Stock

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) insider Paolo Bravi sold 2,430 shares of Metro stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.46, for a total transaction of C$222,247.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,804,505.80. This represents a 10.97% decrease in their position.
Shares of TSE MRU opened at C$95.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$97.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$97.70. Metro Inc. has a 1-year low of C$89.64 and a 1-year high of C$109.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.13.
Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Metro had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 4.50%.The business had revenue of C$5.29 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Metro Inc. will post 4.8188614 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Metro is one of the largest grocery retailers in Canada. With its 2018 acquisition of Jean Coutu, it also boasts a meaningful drugstore footprint. Noteworthy grocery banners include Metro, Metro Plus, Super C, and Food Basics, while its pharmacies primarily operate under the Jean Coutu and Brunet trademarks. It utilizes an array of business models, but it most frequently acts as either a retailer, operating individual stores, or a franchiser, licensing its trademarks and supplying merchandise to franchisees.
