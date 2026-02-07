Metro (TSE:MRU) Insider Paolo Bravi Sells 2,430 Shares of Stock

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) insider Paolo Bravi sold 2,430 shares of Metro stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.46, for a total transaction of C$222,247.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,804,505.80. This represents a 10.97% decrease in their position.

Metro Price Performance

Shares of TSE MRU opened at C$95.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$97.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$97.70. Metro Inc. has a 1-year low of C$89.64 and a 1-year high of C$109.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.13.

Get Metro alerts:

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Metro had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 4.50%.The business had revenue of C$5.29 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Metro Inc. will post 4.8188614 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MRU shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Metro from C$118.00 to C$113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Metro from C$107.00 to C$106.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce dropped their price target on shares of Metro from C$105.00 to C$101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Metro from C$115.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$112.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$106.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Metro

About Metro

(Get Free Report)

Metro is one of the largest grocery retailers in Canada. With its 2018 acquisition of Jean Coutu, it also boasts a meaningful drugstore footprint. Noteworthy grocery banners include Metro, Metro Plus, Super C, and Food Basics, while its pharmacies primarily operate under the Jean Coutu and Brunet trademarks. It utilizes an array of business models, but it most frequently acts as either a retailer, operating individual stores, or a franchiser, licensing its trademarks and supplying merchandise to franchisees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.