Meridian Bank (MRBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th. This is a 12.0% increase from Meridian Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Meridian Bank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3%per year over the last three years. Meridian Bank has a payout ratio of 26.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Meridian Bank to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

Meridian Bank Stock Performance

Meridian Bank stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $238.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.80. Meridian Bank has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $21.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.04.

About Meridian Bank

Meridian Bank ( NASDAQ:MRBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.41 million. Meridian Bank had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 12.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Meridian Bank will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bank, a Pennsylvania-chartered institution founded in 1993 and headquartered in Philadelphia, operates as a full-service community bank serving the Greater Philadelphia region. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Meridian Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ: MRBK), the bank maintains a network of branch locations complemented by online and mobile platforms to meet the evolving needs of individual and business customers.

On the consumer side, Meridian Bank offers a comprehensive suite of deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit, alongside personal lending solutions such as home equity lines of credit, residential mortgage loans and unsecured consumer loans.

