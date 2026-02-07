MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Insider Sells $82,560.00 in Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) insider Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,727,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,146,045.60. The trade was a 0.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven Yi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 4th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $35,760.00.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $84,560.00.

On Monday, January 26th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $87,120.00.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $89,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $89,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $93,520.00.

On Monday, January 12th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $92,080.00.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $93,280.00.

On Monday, January 5th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $95,840.00.

On Wednesday, December 31st, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $103,520.00.

MediaAlpha Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAX opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $583.27 million, a PE ratio of -298.23 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average of $11.62. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $13.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MAX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Institutional Trading of MediaAlpha

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAX. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 680.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,429,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after buying an additional 1,246,493 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 1,261.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 658,625 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 95.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,058,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,045,000 after acquiring an additional 516,195 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the second quarter worth $4,268,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 831.7% during the third quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 353,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 315,943 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc is a technology company that operates a real-time digital marketplace for the distribution of insurance and adjacent services. The company’s platform connects buyers—consumers seeking insurance policies—to sellers, including insurance carriers and distribution partners, through programmatic bidding and data-driven pricing. By leveraging transaction-level data and proprietary auction mechanics, MediaAlpha enables carriers to acquire customers more efficiently and at scale.

The firm offers a suite of products that help clients optimize marketing spend and improve conversion rates.

