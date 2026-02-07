Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, The Goldman Sachs Group Analyst Says

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $204.00 to $211.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $216.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $202.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $208.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.88.

NYSE:MPC opened at $203.25 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $115.10 and a 52-week high of $204.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.64 and a 200 day moving average of $181.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 2.99%.The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,866,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,456,049,000 after buying an additional 3,924,713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 14.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,013,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,645 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,305,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,214,522,000 after purchasing an additional 141,691 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,619,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $933,438,000 after purchasing an additional 637,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $527,197,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum’s operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

