Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $317.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.18 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MGY traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.00. 3,690,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,979,806. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.37. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $27.47.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MGY. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on Magnolia Oil & Gas

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 90.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 160.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE: MGY) is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and optimization of onshore oil and gas assets in South Texas. Headquartered in Houston, the company concentrates its efforts on the Eagle Ford Shale, where it holds significant working interests in key producing counties.

The company’s core operations center on horizontal drilling and multi-stage completions designed to extract light crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.