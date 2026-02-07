Lumen Technologies’ (LUMN) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup cut Lumen Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LUMN opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. Lumen Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average of $7.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.44. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 158.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumen Technologies

In related news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson bought 78,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $499,649.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,562,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,372,395.70. This trade represents a 0.93% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 49.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 3,527.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Lumen Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumen Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: CEO Kathleen (Kate) Johnson purchased ~78,685 shares (~$499.6k) at about $6.35 on Feb. 5, a near 1% increase in her stake — a strong insider signal that likely supported buyer demand. Read More. Read More.

CEO Kathleen (Kate) Johnson purchased ~78,685 shares (~$499.6k) at about $6.35 on Feb. 5, a near 1% increase in her stake — a strong insider signal that likely supported buyer demand. Read More. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results showed an EPS beat and management highlighted AI-driven fiber demand and enterprise/network wins; revenue topped some estimates — supportive fundamental news for recovery narrative. Read More.

Recent quarterly results showed an EPS beat and management highlighted AI-driven fiber demand and enterprise/network wins; revenue topped some estimates — supportive fundamental news for recovery narrative. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Major brokers remain mixed: J.P. Morgan moved to “Hold” (neutral), UBS nudged its target up from $5 to $6 while staying neutral, and Goldman raised its target modestly — these provide incremental support but no strong bullish upgrade. Read More. Read More.

Major brokers remain mixed: J.P. Morgan moved to “Hold” (neutral), UBS nudged its target up from $5 to $6 while staying neutral, and Goldman raised its target modestly — these provide incremental support but no strong bullish upgrade. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Unusually large put‑option activity: about 76,952 puts traded (a ~157% jump vs. typical daily put volume) — suggests elevated bearish bets or hedging that can pressure the stock or increase intraday volatility.

Unusually large put‑option activity: about 76,952 puts traded (a ~157% jump vs. typical daily put volume) — suggests elevated bearish bets or hedging that can pressure the stock or increase intraday volatility. Negative Sentiment: Citigroup cut its price target (from $11 to $10), and other coverage has highlighted year‑over‑year revenue declines (~8–9% in the quarter) — reminders that growth re‑acceleration remains uncertain. Read More.

Citigroup cut its price target (from $11 to $10), and other coverage has highlighted year‑over‑year revenue declines (~8–9% in the quarter) — reminders that growth re‑acceleration remains uncertain. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Coverage noted a prior sharp intraday drop (~19.7%), underscoring recent volatility and the potential for outsized moves on mixed news or analyst actions. Read More.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies is a multinational technology company specializing in integrated network, edge cloud, security and collaboration services for enterprise and public sector clients. The company’s core offerings include high-capacity fiber and IP-based connectivity, managed edge computing solutions designed to accelerate applications and data processing closer to end users, and cybersecurity services ranging from DDoS protection to unified threat management. Through its unified portfolio, Lumen enables organizations to support digital transformation initiatives, modernize infrastructure and enhance operational resilience.

Leveraging one of the largest fiber footprints in North America, as well as infrastructure in Latin America and parts of Europe, Lumen connects customers across more than 60 countries.

