Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Cut to C$15.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BTIG Research from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LSPD. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.45.

Shares of LSPD opened at C$12.65 on Friday. Lightspeed Commerce has a twelve month low of C$10.50 and a twelve month high of C$19.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.50.

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$428.71 million during the quarter. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.5970516 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides an omni-channel commerce-enabling SaaS platform. Its software platform provides customers with the functionality it needs to engage with consumers, manage their operations, accepts payments, and grow their business. The company sells its platform through a direct sales force in the United States, Canada, Netherlands, Australia, and other countries. It derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

