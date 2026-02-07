Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Cut to C$15.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BTIG Research from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on LSPD. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.45.
Lightspeed Commerce Trading Down 0.9%
Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$428.71 million during the quarter. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.5970516 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lightspeed Commerce News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Lightspeed Commerce this week:
- Positive Sentiment: BTIG cut its target from C$16.00 to C$15.00 but maintained a “buy” rating, implying meaningful upside (~17.8% vs. the reference price) and support from an institutional buyer. BayStreet — BTIG rating
- Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its target to C$13.00 from C$15.00 but kept an “outperform” rating, signaling that one major bank still expects modest upside (~2.1%). BayStreet — RBC rating
- Neutral Sentiment: Q3 2026 earnings call transcript is available for details on management’s commentary about margins, customer trends and guidance — worth reviewing for forward signals but not an immediate directional catalyst by itself. MSN — Q3 2026 earnings call transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported quarterly results: revenue C$428.71M and EPS C$0.21, but the company still shows a negative net margin (~-11.75%) and negative ROE — mixed fundamental read that leaves valuation and profitability questions unresolved. MarketBeat — Quarterly results
- Negative Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus lowered its target to C$12.00 (from C$15.00) and moved to “hold,” signaling reduced conviction and adding selling pressure. TickerReport — Stifel note
- Negative Sentiment: Barclays cut its target to C$12.00 (from C$14.00) and set a “hold” — another large shop reducing its outlook. BayStreet — Barclays rating
- Negative Sentiment: TD Securities trimmed its target sharply to C$11.00 (from C$15.00) and put a “hold” rating, representing one of the largest downside re-views and likely a key driver of near-term bearish sentiment. BayStreet — TD Securities rating
About Lightspeed Commerce
Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides an omni-channel commerce-enabling SaaS platform. Its software platform provides customers with the functionality it needs to engage with consumers, manage their operations, accepts payments, and grow their business. The company sells its platform through a direct sales force in the United States, Canada, Netherlands, Australia, and other countries. It derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.
