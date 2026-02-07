Ledyard National Bank Has $20.02 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 733,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,684 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Ledyard National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $20,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,127,144,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,264,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,684,000 after buying an additional 1,217,005 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,673.0% in the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,196,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,694,000 after buying an additional 1,164,306 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,215,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,221,000 after buying an additional 1,083,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,599,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,469 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $31.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.60.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

