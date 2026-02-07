Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the casino operator on Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. This is a 20.0% increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Las Vegas Sands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Las Vegas Sands has a dividend payout ratio of 42.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Las Vegas Sands to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.1%.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 1.6%

LVS opened at $57.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $30.18 and a 12 month high of $70.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The casino operator reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 87.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) is a global developer and operator of integrated resorts, focused on large-scale properties that combine casino gaming with hotels, convention and exhibition facilities, retail, dining, and entertainment. The company’s operations center on developing and managing full-service resort complexes that serve both leisure and business travelers, with emphasis on convention and trade-show business in addition to gaming revenue streams.

The company’s portfolio has included prominent properties in North America and Asia, most notably The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, along with a significant presence in Macau through multiple integrated resorts.

