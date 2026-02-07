Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. Purchases 18,842 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,842 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Birchbrook Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

IEFA opened at $95.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.24.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

